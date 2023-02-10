Former NFL player Vontae Davis ‘doing well’ following DUI arrest, brother Vernon says

Earlier this week, former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police officers say they found him sleeping along the side of the road after a car accident. He allegedly hit a disabled car with his vehicle, injuring one person.

After the incident, his brother, former NFL tight end Vernon, said Vontae was in good spirits.

The former San Francisco 49er told TMZ Sports his brother is “doing well” after the “very tough situation.”

“He’s just taking care of everything behind the scenes,” Vernon said. “I told him I’m just gonna keep him in my prayers and continue to wish him the best and hope he can continue to do the right thing.”

Vontae told police he had two mixed drinks and was returning home from a club.

The person hit was taken to a hospital with “multiple injuries,” and police said Vontae “almost killed somebody.”

Vontae, who retired at halftime of a game as a member of the Buffalo Bills, has pled not guilty.

He was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He made two Pro Bowls with Indy before heading to the Bills in 2018. The game in which he retired was just his second with the team.

He finished with 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles and 97 passes defended over 121 games in his career.