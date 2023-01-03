Former NFLPA president calls out media, fans for Damar Hamlin support after previously calling players greedy

From charitable donations to jersey sales to thoughts and prayers, the sports world has come together to support and hope for the best for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night.

A former NFL cornerback is calling out fans and media who he said once thought of players as simply entertainers.

Domonique Foxworth, who spent six seasons in the NFL and was the president of the Players Association, said some fans and members in the media were “calling us greedy” during the lockout negotiations in 2011.

“I remember going through CBA negotiations, and I remember fighting for health and safety advancements and fighting for a higher salary cap,” Foxworth, now an ESPN analyst, said Tuesday.

“I also remember some of these people in the media — who were outpouring and caring last night — they were calling us greedy. Some of these same fans were like, ‘Get back on the field.’

“Maybe it’s uncomfortable for people to hear me talk about CBA negotiations in times like this, but it really matters because it changes their lives. As we were reminded last night, there is no limit on the risk for the players, but there is a salary cap on what they can make. I understand how it can be unseemly to talk about this right now, but it reminds me so much that everyone who’s benefiting from this game, there seems to be no cap on how much they can enjoy and appreciate.”

The league locked out players from March 12 to July 25 of that year. The league and players ratified a contract in 2020 that runs through 2030.

The players earned a higher minimum salary, improved player safety and increased injury protection, while the teams were given a salary floor in the agreed-upon CBA that ended the lockout.

Hamlin spent the night in intensive care, the Bills said Tuesday.

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday expressing “sincere gratitude” for the outpouring of support they received amid a “challenging time” for the family. They also thanked the more than 150,000 fans who have donated nearly $4 million to his charity toy drive fund.

Fanatics said proceeds from all sales of Hamlin’s jersey on its site, which have skyrocketed since the injury, will also go to the charity.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the statement said.

The NFL announced the postponed game will not be played this week, and Week 18, as of now, remains as scheduled.