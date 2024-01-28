Former NHL player Alex Formenton charged in Canada as police probe alleged sexual assault

Former NHL player Alex Formenton was charged after he turned himself in to Canadian authorities amid an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

Formenton’s lawyers told The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, charged Formenton and several others in the case. Daniel Brown, one lawyer, didn’t say what charge his client was facing.

“Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” Brown told the AP.

Formenton was the only player identified in the case. Four other players were asked to surrender to police last week in connection with a sexual assault probe.

Formenton, who played for the Ottawa Senators, plays in Switzerland for HC Ambri-Piotta. The team said last week that he was granted an indefinite leave of absence. New Jersey Devils players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and Calgary Flames player Dillon Dube all took a leave of absence in recent days.

Each player was on the 2018 team in question.

London Police scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to address the situation and declined to comment further on the case. A spokesman told the AP that police “will provide all updates at our press conference.

Formenton, 24, played 109 games for the Senators from the 2017-18 season through the 2021-22 season, but his contract was not renewed and he decided to play overseas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.