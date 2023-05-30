Former rising tennis star Sofya Zhuk adds OnlyFans to her growing business portfolio

Sofya Zhuk appeared to be on track to be the next Russian player to dominate tennis when she won the junior girls’ title at Wimbledon in 2015 without dropping a set.

However, of all the Grand Slam tournaments she participated in, Zhuk did not make it out of the first round of either the French Open or the U.S. Open. She was 123-66 in her career before stepping away from the sport at just 20 years old in 2020 due to a chronic back injury.

Zhuk, now 23, has embarked on a new journey in Miami and has added an OnlyFans page to her business portfolio. Zhuk owns several businesses, including Boy Toys, which rents out exotic cars and yachts in the city, according to her Instagram page.

Zhuk said she would not pose nude but instead pose in cocktail dresses or bikinis, according to The Sun.

“Guys, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! There will be a lot of interesting material,” she said, via the outlet.

She explained to WTA Tennis in 2020 that her back was an issue even before she started to take off in the juniors circuit.

“Even before Junior Wimbledon, my back was so bad that no doctor wanted to even help me out,” she told the outlet. “I was considered a lost cause. There was only one doctor that even attempted to treat me, and even his prognosis was that I would last for a few years. When it comes to neurological connections, the spine is the main thing in your body. If your spine is off, your hips, shoulders, scapulas, the knees: everything goes off because the position is moving back and forth.”

Zhuk added, “My body doesn’t absorb protein well, and the discs in my spine are all over the place. I’ve taken MRIs that show the firmness of my spine is the equivalent of a 50 or 60-year-old.”

Zhuk won six titles on the ITF Circuit and was a runner-up to American Danielle Collins in the 2018 Newport Beach Challenger.