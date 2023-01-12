Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports

Less than two months after suddenly resigning from Stanford, David Shaw is back looking for a job – and in this case, a promotion.

Shaw reportedly interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job on Wednesday.

Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games, where he was clearly overmatched. His struggles, combined with surprisingly brutal play from nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, led to a 5-12 record.

Shaw coached Stanford from 2011 up until their loss against BYU this past season. He took over for Jim Harbaugh, who went to the San Francisco 49ers before heading back to his alma mater, Michigan.

“A week ago, 10 days ago, I was gung-ho to be the person to lead us there, and over the last few days I realized it was time,” Shaw said at the time. “It was time for me to step aside, time for the next group to come in, and hopefully whoever they hire next wins more games than I do. That would be awesome…

“There are a lot of people that think this program is down. That’s what our record says. But I look at the components. I look at the people here, the support that I’m hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes. We’re not that far away.”

He went 96-54 as their head coach, and is the winningest football coach in the school’s history.

He had said he did not have plans to pursue other coaching jobs. Denver also received permission to interview Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints, and he is reportedly their “top option.” However, they would likely have to give hefty draft capital in order to acquire his services.

Shaw was an assistant coach for the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens from 1997 to 2005. His head-coaching gig with Stanford was his first at the college or professional level.

He was a four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Along with the Broncos’ disappointing season, they also do not have their own first-round pick, as they sent it to the Seattle Seahawks in order to get Wilson.