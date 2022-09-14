Former US ambassador Bill Richardson attends meetings in Russia amid Brittney Griner’s detention: report

Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a prominent figure in previous hostage negotiations, traveled to Moscow this week and met with Russian leadership amid efforts to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, according to reports.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Richardson held meetings with Russian leaders, months after getting involved in Griner’s case.

A spokesperson with The Richardson Center, a non-profit organization founded by Richardson, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that they were “unable to comment” on the reports at this time.

BRITTNEY GRINER STILL SEEN AS ‘WRONGFULLY DETAINED’ DESPITE RUSSIA TRIAL, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS

Griner was convicted and given a nine-year prison sentence last month after police said in February that they found vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Griner contended she made “an honest mistake” when she brought vape cartridges through the airport, adding, “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

The U.S. State Department has maintained that Griner was wrongfully detained and offered a “substantial proposal” for her release, as well as that of another jailed American, Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges.

“No element of this trial changes our judgment that Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“That is why we’ve put forward a number of weeks ago what we consider to be a serious, substantial proposal and an effort to seek her release, to seek the release of Paul Whelan as well.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any meetings this week when speaking to Russian media.

“There were no meetings at the Kremlin,” Peskov said, via Reuters. “I have nothing to tell you on this subject.”

Rebekah Koffler, a Russian-born former U.S. intelligence officer and expert on Russia and President Vladimir Putin, suggested any potential meetings with Richardson likely would not have included high-ranking officials at this time with Putin’s focus being on the war in Ukraine.

“If such a visit did happen, the process is probably in the very early stages and doesn’t involve high-level officials in the Kremlin,” she told Fox News Digital. “Regardless, Putin is facing serious challenges in Ukraine now and has bigger fish to fry. He is heading out to meet with China’s Xi Jinping in Samarkand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It’s unlikely that he would be approving any exchanges at this time.”

According to The Richardson Center, Richardson has secured prisoner releases “in both official and non-official capacities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.