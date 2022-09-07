Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges

A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said.

The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

The charges are corrupt conduct as an election official and willful neglect of duty as an election official between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 and a false statement by an election official between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, 2020. Miyares’ office declined to comment to Fox News.

The indictment did not provide any details of the specific crimes White is accused of.

White held the post of county registrar from February 2015 until her resignation in April 2021, the Prince William County Times reported. She stepped down after an emergency March 2021 meeting of the Electoral Board to discuss her tenure, the report said.

In 2020, the county set records for early and absentee ballots cast and coincided with changes in state laws that expanded access to early voting, according to the newspaper.