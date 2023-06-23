Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole appears to react to trade by unfollowing ex-teammate Draymond Green

Jordan Poole’s run with the Golden State Warriors came to an end on Thursday when he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards agreed to send 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Poole, according to multiple reports. Several hours after the deal was announced, Poole appeared to react to the trade by making a subtle move on social media — unfollowing former teammate Draymond Green.

A search of Poole’s Instagram on Thursday revealed that Green’s name was not listed on the new Wizards guard’s “following” list.

However, as of Friday afternoon, Poole was still listed as one of Green’s 995 followers.

Poole and Green made headlines prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season when video was leaked of a punch being thrown at Poole by Green at a Warriors practice.

The now-infamous altercation became a point of contention throughout the season. Green said the punch ultimately contributed to Golden State’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poole pointed to “maturity” when he addressed the incident after the season.

“I don’t speak on it much. But I will say… you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. We had a season to play.” Poole told ESPN in May. “You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing.”

Poole has 2.2 million Instagram followers, but he has not been very active on the platform over the past couple of months.

Poole was the 28th overall pick in 2019 and developed into a significant offensive player for Golden State. He played a key role during the team’s 2022 championship run.

In October 2022, the Warriors and Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Now, the 24-year-old will suit up for a different team.