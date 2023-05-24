Former Yankees manager throws jab at his old catcher’s lack of speed during broadcast

Joe Girardi managed Gary Sanchez from 2015 to 2017, and the two reached Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS in what was considered a rebuilding year for the New York Yankees.

However, the former manager apparently still has a gripe with his old catcher.

Girardi is now a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs, and Sanchez is with the New York Mets.

Girardi was on the call when the Mets visited Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

Girardi and his broadcast partners, Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies, were discussing Sanchez’s insanely hot start to his MLB career under Girardi’s watch. Sanchez tied the MLB record for fewest games to hit 20 homers, and he hit 100 in 355 career games, the third-fewest games in history.

Deshaies knew he was the “fastest to something,” but couldn’t quite put his finger on it. But Girardi knew what he was not the fastest in.

“Not down the base paths. I can tell you that,” Girardi said.

Girardi was critical of Sanchez, primarily of his defense, in 2017, which many think played a factor in the Yankees not renewing Girardi’s contract after that surprising 2017 campaign.

However, since Girardi’s departure, Sanchez has been a shell of himself.

Since the 2018 season, Sanchez is hitting .202 with a .720 OPS. He had a slight resurgence in 2019 with his 34 homers and .841 OPS, but since the start of the 2020 season, his batting average is down to .195, and his OPS is .679.

Girardi was the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies to start last season but was fired after their rough start. After bringing in Rob Thomson, the Phillies won the NL pennant.