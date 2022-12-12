Fort Stewart suspect in custody after possible shooting at Georgia Army post

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a possible shooting at Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army post in Georgia, on Monday morning.

“An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. Emergency Services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex responding to what has been described as a shooting,” Kevin Larson, a spokesman for Fort Stewart Public Affairs, said in a statement. “Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time.”

Contacted by Fox News Digital, Larson added, “We will release additional information once we can.”

Before 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s verified account tweeted out similar information.

It’s not clear if a shooting did take place or whether there were any victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.