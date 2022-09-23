Four men shot on Chicago’s South Side

Four men standing near a street were shot Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

A person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m., police said.

Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. The 65-year-old man also was struck in the leg, police said.

Two other men, whose ages were not immediately known, also were shot. One was grazed in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The other man declined medical attention, and police said it was not known where he was shot.

“We just heard gunshots and we hit the floor,” Starr Knight, who was working at a hair salon at the time of the shooting, told the Chicago Sun-Times. She said she didn’t see what led up to the shooting.

No one was in custody, police said.