Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Why do media, human rights groups trust Hamas’ bogus death tolls?

Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– When it comes to Gaza death toll figures, UN, human rights, and media trust Hamas, even though the terrorist group lies

– Carnegie Mellon accused of “cruel campaign of antisemitism,” accepting millions from Qatar: lawsuit

– Progressive area in the “spotlight” as praise for Hamas rings from city councils to college campuses, activist says

TOP STORY: Media outlets, humanitarian organizations and the United Nations continue to report and rely heavily on death toll data shared by Hamas-run ministries in Gaza, even though the figures are almost certainly inflated to elicit sympathy. The West should of course be concerned over civilian casualties, says one expert, but Hamas is “manipulating the numbers and using its people as human shields.” Hamas is focused on “getting a large ‘wow’ death toll figure out to reporters, who report it without question,” one journalist said.

VIDEO: Progressives must condemn Hamas as antisemitic incidents occur across the East San Francisco Bay Area, a neighborhood safety activist and former union organizer told Fox News. One Oakland community activist told Fox News that Hamas supporters have given the progressive city a bad reputation and that their praise for the terrorist group is dangerous. “The real progressives need to take the lead and say ‘We condemn Hamas’,” Seneca Scott said.

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Pro-Palestinian protesters marching through downtown Syracuse gathered outside the Landmark Theatre to protest comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up show, accusing the star of being “complicit in genocide” over his support for Israel. Seinfeld was among a number of Hollywood stars to condemn colleagues for hesitating to call out Hamas’ attacks on Israel as well as the noticeable rise in antisemitism that followed.

TURN A BLIND EYE: A Jewish alum at Carnegie Mellon University is suing the prestigious Pittsburgh institution, alleging a “cruel campaign of antisemitic abuse” carried out by its faculty and administration. The lawsuit also notes CMU has received “outsized” donations from Qatar to the tune of nearly $600 million and has a satellite campus in Doha, Qatar, a notoriously antisemitic country in the Middle East.

‘PERFORMATIVE’: Harvard University’s embattled president Claudine Gay attended a university menorah lighting ceremony on Wednesday, as she continues to resist resounding calls to resign over campus antisemitism. The Ivy League school president was blasted on social media, with individuals calling Gay’s participation in the event “performative” and “disgusting.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “There is a 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes since October 7th and SNL thinks it’s hilarious….This is vile. Vile,” said former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.

