Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Bills fans haunted by two dreaded words, Jason Kelce’s wife goes viral
SINGING PRAISES – After defeating the Houston Texans on Saturday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened his postgame press conference with a bible verse. Continue reading…
‘EVALUATE THEMSELVES‘ – Former NFL star Donovan McNabb weighed in after the official X account of “Sunday Night Football” edited out Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud giving praise to Jesus after a playoff victory. Continue reading…
STRIKING GOLD – The San Francisco 49ers rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Continue reading…
WIDE RIGHT – Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying kick against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter, ending Buffalo’s season. Continue reading…
FROM OUTKICK – The NFL appears to be showing more interest in hiring younger coaches, as opposed to legends like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. Continue reading…
ADORING WIFE – Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, went viral for her reaction to her shirtless husband celebrating a Travis Kelce touchdown. Continue reading…
‘JUST HAMMERED’ – Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark collided with a court-storming fan after Ohio State upset the Hawkeyes. Continue reading…
BIG SWING – Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson attempted to contrast the difference between her competing against other women in tournaments with trans competitors who may have just transitioned. Continue reading…
‘NO LEASHES’ – UFC president Dana White defended fighters’ right to say “whatever they want” after middleweight fighter Sean Strickland went on a wild rant. Continue reading…
‘GET VACCINATED’ – Tennis star Novak Djokovic was interrupted by a heckler before serving for the match at the Australian Open. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Sign up for OutKick’s daily newsletter