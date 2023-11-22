Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Deion Sanders gets hilarious geography lesson, Zach Wilson benched again
QUITE THE YEAR – A look back at the rollercoaster year for Deion Sanders after becoming the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Continue reading…
PAYING FOR A LOSS – Auburn lost to New Mexico State despite being heavy favorites and PAID the Aggies for their visit to The Plains. Continue reading…
GEOGRAPHY LESSON – Deion Sanders hilariously thought that Mount Rushmore was located in Los Angeles before being given a geography lesson. Continue reading…
BIGGER THAN EXPECTED – Amazon Prime Video’s latest documentary about Barry Sanders discusses why the legendary running back’s lack of playoff success and his abrupt retirement from the NFL. Continue reading…
STAMP OF APPROVAL – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the added attention that comes with Taylor Swift’s presence hasn’t become a distraction in the Kansas City locker room. Continue reading…
BENCHED – The New York Jets made a change at the quarterback position following a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills. Continue reading…
ANGEL ON THE OUTS? – LSU star Angel Reese was not with the team for warmups for the second straight game as questions around her absence continue. Continue reading….
WHERE’S YOUR HEAD? – NBA star Kyrie Irving causes controversy by wearing keffiyeh, a black and white checkered scarf that has come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity. Continue reading…
FROM OUTKICK – The most recent edition of ‘Saturday Night Live’ featured a “Battle of the Sexes” skit which was an apparent parody of Netflix’s documentary anthology series ‘UNTOLD’. Continue reading…
GRAND SLAMMED – Tennis legend Martina Navratilova spoke out this week amid an ongoing NCAA controversy in Division III women’s swimming. Continue reading…