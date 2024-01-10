Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Michigan snaps championship drought, Nick Saban calling it quits

CALLING IT QUITS – Alabama head coach Nick Saban will retire after winning seven national championships in his legendary career. Continue reading…

WHAT’S NEXT? – Fox News Digital takes a look at what was learned from Michigan winning the national championship on Monday. Continue reading…

ALL HAIL – Michigan defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff to win its first title since 1997. Continue reading…

CLAWS OUT – Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh played coy when asked about his next move after winning the national championship on Monday. Continue reading…

TIP OF THE CAP – Former Michigan Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions sent one post on social media as he watched the team wrap up a national championship against Washington on Monday night. Continue reading…

BACK-AND-FORTH – Aaron Rodgers attempted to put his feud with comedian Jimmy Kimmel to bed Tuesday during his weekly appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – ESPN signed Pat McAfee to a lucrative contract last year. “The Pat McAfee Show” launched in September as part of the Worldwide Leader’s personality-focused programming lineup. Continue reading…

BLACK MONDAY – The Monday after the NFL regular season traditionally marks the day some teams part ways with head coaches. There are now seven coaching openings across the league. Continue reading…

UNHAPPY CAMPER – The Chiefs will host the Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but the game will stream exclusively on the Peacock, much to Charles Omenihu’s displeasure. Continue reading…

‘ROOM FOR WORRY’ – Despite winning 11 games in the regular season, some Eagles fans are entering the postseason with uneasy feelings due to the team’s lackluster performance down the stretch. Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick’s daily newsletter

Fox Nation

