Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Undefeated Florida State snubbed by CFP, Angel Reese sends cryptic message
FINAL FOUR – The College Football Playoff committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama on Sunday as the four teams that will play for the national championship. Continue reading…
‘FAILED COLLEGE FOOTBALL’ – Florida State’s athletic director ripped the College Football Playoff committee after the undefeated Seminoles were left out of the playoff. Continue reading…
‘I CAN’T BE UPSET’ – Colorado head coach Deion Sanders isn’t among the former FSU players who were angered by the Seminoles being left out of the CFP. Continue reading…
HALFTIME BLUNDER – Dr Pepper acknowledged that a “technical error” happened during the Tuition Giveaway challenge at halftime of the Big 12 title game and announced that both students would be awarded $100,000. Continue reading…
STAR TREATMENT – Green Bay Packers fans creatively showed their support for safety Jonathan Owens, who is married to Olympian Simone Biles, during a game against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Continue reading…
TAKING SOLACE – Following a missed call, Patrick Mahomes said he would rather have officials let players jostle for position instead of throwing a penalty flag every time they bump into each other. Continue reading…
FROM OUTKICK – Aaron Rodgers voiced his displeasure about someone within the Jets reportedly leaking that Zach Wilson was reluctant to return to the starting quarterback role. Continue reading…
OUT OF BOUNDS – An NFL official working the Saints-Lions suffered a gruesome leg injury in what appeared to be an unfortunate case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Continue reading…
SENDING A MESSAGE? – LSU star Angel Reese posted photos of herself on social media along with a cryptic message, just one day after her return to the basketball court. Continue reading…
‘FREE POPS’ – Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s cleats carried a message that hits close to home as he took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Continue reading…
