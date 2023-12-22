Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger defense setback, murder in Boston

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger’s defense suffers a major setback, clearing the way for highly anticipated trial.

DOCKET DATE: Read latest court document on when prosecutors think trial should start.

CRIME SCENE: Mother of slain coed fights to keep King Road house intact for jurors.

OUR FATHER: Nebraska priest’s murder draws attention to an unsolved clergy slaying.

GOLD RUSH: Serial killer suspect apparently lured victims with shiny promises.

MURDER IN BOSTON: Infamous Beantown slaying of pregnant wife is unraveled by a relative’s confession, prompting the city to respond this week.

‘MOUNTAIN DEW MAN’: Vagrant with a sweet tooth who killed two retirees is served cold justice.

‘GOOD GIRL’ MURDER: Doting daughter does the unthinkable when bad boy romance leaves her cut out of inheritance.

BUGGING OUT: School principal’s elaborate alibi after family massacre comes back to bite him.