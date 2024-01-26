Fox News True Crime Newsletter: John Walsh returns, ‘Slender Man’ killer seeks release, ‘Gone Girl’ victory

ICONIC CRIME FIGHTER: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ host John Walsh has message for parents of Idaho murder victim.

ALARMING: 2 Missouri women found dead in the same firefighter’s home years apart.

GONE GIRL CASE: California couple vindicated after accusations of staged kidnapping.

GREEN RIVER KILLER: Last known victim identified nearly 40 years later.

‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBING: One of the two young women convicted in sensational case lobbies for release.

VEGAS JUSTICE LEAGUE: How a deep-pocketed couple in Sin City is cracking unsolved crime cases nationwide.

DENTIST OF DEATH: Grandmother captured at airport in connection with dentist son’s plot to kill former son-in-law.

BOOGEYMAN: ‘Indiana Slasher’ kept dark side hidden for almost 50 years.

DEATH STARE: Dinner guest reveals Google engineer’s bizarre behavior on night of wife’s murder.

