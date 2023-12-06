Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Yogurt shop murders, Jeffrey Dahmer’s father dead

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

YOGURT SHOP MURDERS: The unsolved mystery began 32 years ago tonight when firefighters discovered the bodies of four teens inside the sweet shop while responding to a fire. But this was no accident. How first responders found their bodies revealed something much more sinister.

MY SON JEFFREY: The father of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is dead at 87. Lionel Dahmer recorded conversations with the Milwaukee cannibal, which were revealed on Fox Nation.

‘LOVE UNDER THE KNIFE’: A dapper con artist who moonlighted as an ‘experimental’ doctor is accused of seducing women to cover his trail of death.

‘S-TOWN’ SHOOTING: Man from popular true crime podcast shot, killed by police in standoff.

TENANT TERROR: Bodies of missing couple recovered near military base. The killer was apparently no stranger.