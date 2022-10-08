France’s Emmanuel Macron criticizes Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning: We must ‘speak with prudence’

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized President Biden’s comments warning of “Armageddon” as Russia invokes the potential for using nuclear weapons.

Biden made the comments during a speech to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday night, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t joking when it comes to using weapons of mass destruction.

“[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Responding to Biden’s comments while at the European Union summit in Prague on Friday, Macron said that “We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters.”

BIDEN INVOKES POSSIBILITY OF ‘ARMAGEDDON’ IN DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISER SPEECH

Macron said resolving the war in Ukraine needed to include “deescalation” and a “solution that is acceptable to the leaders of and the people of Ukraine,” according to France 24.

During a speech in September amid the country’s war against Ukraine, Putin warned NATO countries about the capabilities Russia has.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, ” Putin said. “And when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal.”

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS BIDEN’S ‘ARMAGEDDON’ COMMENT, SAYS NO INDICATION RUSSIA PREPARING TO USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS

When asked about Biden’s “Armageddon” remarks, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended his comment.

“The kind of irresponsible rhetoric we have seen is no way for the leader of a nuclear-armed state to speak, and that’s what the president was making very clear,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also said that the White House hasn’t seen any indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” Jean-Pierre said.

