Frances Tiafoe becomes first American to make US Open men’s semifinal since 2006

There may be a new face of American men’s tennis.

Frances Tiafoe, the 22nd seed in the U.S. Open, upset No. 9 Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe took home the first two sets that both went into tiebreakers (7-3, 7-0) and then won the third set, 6-4.

This comes after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal in four sets in the Round of 16 on Monday night. Nadal was the second-seed in the tournament, and the loss snapped his 22-match Grand Slam winning streak.

“Man, man, this is wild. This is crazy. Had the biggest win of my life 24 hours ago …” he said, referring to the victory over Nadal. “That’s huge growth. It’s tough to turn the page.”

The 24-year-old is the first American male to make the U.S. Open semifinal since Andy Roddick did so in 2006. Roddick also made that year’s final but lost to then top-ranked Roger Federer.

Tiafoe is aiming to become the first American man to make any Grand Slam final since Roddick did so at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick had also been the last male American to make a Grand Slam semi before John Isner broke the skid in 2018 at Wimbledon.

Tiafoe will face with No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner.