Frankie Muniz finishes 11th in ARCA debut at Daytona International Speedway

Frankie Muniz has a new profession – race car driver.

The well-known actor competed Saturday in the first ARCA Menards race of the season — the Daytona 200 – finishing in 11th place Saturday afternoon in his first time racing in an ARCA stock car.

Greg Van Alst won the race, with Connor Mosack and Sean Corr coming in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

“There was no way I was going to bring it home without the steering wheel or the trophy and that was it,” Van Alst said after the win. “This is for all the short track racers out there that don’t think you can get to this level.”

“I worked my a– off to get here, and we did it,” added. “Yeah!”

In the 80-lap race, the 37-year-old Muniz held his own, cracking the top five during the race.

“Holy moly!!! That was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” Muniz posted to Twitter after the race. “Got up into the top 3 before getting turned and causing damage. Went to the back and went from 24th to 11th in the final 2 laps. I’m so grateful to my team and [Hair Club] and sponsors for making my dream a reality!”

Muniz joined Rette Jones Racing in January and drove the No. 30 Ford Mustang.

“I thought about this moment, like how I would feel, a lot. The fact that I’m actually here — I’m in Daytona — I don’t know. It’s almost hard to believe still,” Muniz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Until I’m at the racetrack and climbing into the car, I feel like it’s still like a dream of mine. And then it obviously becomes reality when I get to do it.”

Muniz told Fox News Digital before the race that while he was excited about Saturday, he understands he has a long season ahead of him.

“I am very confident, and I hope to surprise people,” Muniz said. “But I also need to prove it to myself because even in the prep and testing, whatever you’re doing to prepare, nothing matters until (practice), qualifying or the race. It’s a long season, and I try to remind myself (of) that.”

“If Daytona doesn’t go like I hope it goes … because a lot of people get knocked out of the race it’s completely out of their control,” he continued. “You get caught up in a wreck, you’re watching. It sucks. And now, I’m hoping that’s not the case, but it might be. But it’s a long season, and we got to stick with our program.”

Muniz announced a full-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in January.