Free agent Dalvin Cook says odds are ‘pretty high’ he lands with Jets

Star running back Dalvin Cook remains a free agent as of Friday afternoon, but he might not be on the market much longer.

Cook spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, finishing his career in Minnesota with just under 6,000 rushing yards.

The 27-year-old was in New York Friday for an appearance on “Good Morning Football” and fueled speculation he’ll land with the Jets for the 2023 season.

“I’m gonna sit down with my agent, and we’re going to go over things. Right now, we’re just taking it one step at a time,” Cook said Friday on “Good Morning Football.”

“I think that’s what this process is all about, you know. You kind of evaluate everything, and you don’t skip the process of going through everything. I’m just trying to go through one step at a time. And the Jets are right at the top of the list. So, let’s go check the box.”

Cook added that the “possibility is high” the visit to 1 Jets Drive in Florham Park could result in him signing with the team.

“I think they’re pretty high,” Cook said when asked about the likelihood of him inking a deal with the Jets. “I think we’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done.”

He also said Aaron Rodgers being under center for the Jets increased his interest in joining the team.

“Like you said, A-Rod. It’s a unique situation because I think they’re building something special over there,” Cook said. “When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB. You always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from. A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That’s what I’m looking to do.”

Cook, a Florida native, was initially seen as a good fit for the Miami Dolphins He mentioned that it would be a “Cinderella story” to return home and play for Miami.

Earlier this month, Cook said the process of searching for a new team was “fun.”

“I think at every level I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball. The process is fun. You embrace it,” Cook told FOX 9 News in Minneapolis.

The Vikings decided to move on from Cook last month, mostly due to his salary. He inked a five-year, $63 million extension with Minnesota in 2020. Cook would have carried a significant salary cap hit if he remained on the roster for the 2023 season.