Freefall: Elevator suddenly takes plunge in China apartment building, injuring three people

An elevator in China took a sudden drop on Aug. 26, sending three people to the hospital in an apartment building.

The incident happened in a residential building of Zhongfang Ruizhi International Community, Furong District, Changsha City on Aug. 25 at around 8:00 p.m., according to state media.

The outlet reported that three people were taken to a local hospital after nearly an hour of rescue attempts.

As of Monday, two people were still hospitalized.

Mr. Li, an apartment owner inside the elevator at the time of the incident, told a local news outlet that it suddenly went up and then down.

“The elevator suddenly stopped when it went down and got stuck,” said Li. “I hurried to press the other floors. The buttons did not respond, and then all the buttons went out in an instant.”

“At that time, I felt the sky spinning. All three of us flew up and then hit the floor again,” he added. “My injury was the lightest. I had a slight bruise on my thigh. The other two owners were unable to move at that time, and they were ready to save themselves at that time.”

State media reports the property said it would cover the medical expenses for the three people injured.

Mrs. Wu, whose husband was inside the elevator said it was like riding a “roller coaster,” saying “the whole thing was weightless.”

Wu said her husband had broken two bones in his waist.

“If the old man and the child were in the elevator at the time of the incident, I couldn’t imagine it,” she said.

The elevator passed its most recent inspection on Aug. 17.