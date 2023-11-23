Freight train derails in Kentucky, governor declares state state of emergency

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a freight train derailed in Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear’s office said in a Wednesday night statement that multiple freight train cars derailed in Rockcastle County, located in the southeastern part of the state.

According to FOX 56, at least 15 train cars were involved in the incident.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

The Kentucky governor also said people in Livingston, Kentucky, were being encouraged to evacuate.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CSX for comment.