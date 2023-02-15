French authorities find woman’s decapitated head, other body parts in public park: reports

A woman’s decapitated head and other body parts were discovered Monday in a public park in Paris, according to reports.

Municipal workers made the gruesome discovery in a wooded area of the Buttes-Chaumont park, which is in the 19th district of Paris.

Per The Telegraph, workers initially discovered a plastic bag containing the pelvis area of a woman. Upon further search of the area police found additional bags containing more parts of a dismembered body – including a woman’s head.

A forensic team was called to the team and investigators were combing the 62-acre park, which was closed to the public. Police, meanwhile, are investigating CCTV footage.

An unnamed source told the French outlet, Le Parisien, the victim’s “body was cut dressed.”

“The corpse was not in a state of putrefaction, which seems to attest to a recent death,” the source reportedly said.

The victim’s identity remains unknown, and an autopsy is pending.

The case has recalled the horrific murder and rape of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a plastic box in Paris in October.

The French government said the suspect, a 24-year-old immigrant from Algeria, had been living illegally in the country for several years.

The girl’s horrific death triggered an intense political debate on President Emmanuel Macron’s immigration policies.