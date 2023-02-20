From Nevada to Wyoming, here are America’s most and least sinful states going into Mardi Gras

WalletHub’s “2023’s Most Sinful States in America” is out, and ranks all 50 states on how well-behaved they are – or aren’t.

In this study, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior with data sets ranging from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.

The top five most sinful states, beginning with #1, are: Nevada, California, Louisiana, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

The top five least sinful states, beginning with #46, are: Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho, and Wyoming.

The seven broad categories states were sorted into are: anger, jealousy, excess, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Red states did poorly on anger, excess, and sloth with blue states topping the list on jealousy and greed. Lust and vanity were bipartisan vices. The top states for anger, jealousy, excess, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness were, respectively, Arkansas, Louisiana, Louisiana, Nevada, California, New York, and Nevada.

“I think the sinfulness of a city is rooted in those macro-level factors, like employment, law, and culture,” Micah E. Johnson, Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida, said. “I think the most saintly states are the ones that do the absolute best that they can to improve health and wellness in the context of its challenges and resources. It is important to note that within states, there is a huge variation from city to city. Every state has a slice of heaven and a sample of hell.”

The study calculated each category utilizing per capita statistics such as: violent crimes committed, time spent on adult sites, obesity rates, and cases of fraud.