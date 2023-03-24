Frontier Airlines passenger dragged from plane, allegedly biting police

A Texas woman got into an altercation with another passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from Miami, Florida to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania which led to her being forcefully removed from the aircraft allegedly kicking, scratching and biting police officers.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was caught on camera shouting obscenities at another passenger while the Frontier Airline’s aircraft was still on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

“I’m going to beat you the f— up,” Kim is heard yelling at other passenger who is not visible in the video. “What you trying to be on, I’m going to rock your sh–.”

“You d—” the woman added

“You’re not even from Philly.” Kim continues as another woman attempted to intervene in the argument.

Frontier employees called Miami International Airport (MIA) police to remove the disruptive passenger from the plane.

“Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane,” the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement.”

Authorities shared that the woman kicked, scratched and bit officers as they struggled to place her under arrest. The footage shows MIA police carrying Kim away by her limbs, with her neon pink socks visible to passengers watching the incident from the plane’s windows.

“D—, why you doing this?” passengers are heard yelling and cheering as the unruly passenger is forced into the police cruiser on the tarmac.

Kim was charged with two felony counts for battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, along with misdemeanor charges of assault on an officer and trespassing.