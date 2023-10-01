Frustrated Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase: ‘I’m always f—ing open’

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase shared his frustrations about the offense on Sunday after the team’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Chase had seven catches for 73 yards – leading the Bengals. He was targeted nine times. But he didn’t score a touchdown and Joe Burrow didn’t have a touchdown pass. In fact, Cincinnati’s only score came on their first drive and didn’t do much of anything else after that.

The star wideout said he didn’t think there was anything that different defenses were doing and maintained he had enough space to be found.

“No, I’m open. I’m always f—ing open,” Chase said via FOX 19. “Excuse my profanity.”

Chase suggested that Burrow’s calf injury could be what has been hurting the offense as a whole. He said he’s never seen his longtime teammate battle through an injury like that.

“He’s just going through a little adversity, he’s going to get back to it in no time,” Chase added.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked about how he thought Burrow was playing, but he said it was more about the team than just one single player.

“We’ve just got to be better,” he said. “Play calls have got to be better. We’ve got to put ourselves in better positions. That starts with me. And, you know, when a number’s called, guys have got to step up and make some plays.”

Cincinnati is 1-3 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.