Frustrated Jets receiver requests trade following lack of usage: reports

After getting just one target against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, New York Jets second-year receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

The 2021 second-round pick entered the season as the 1A to Garrett Wilson, who was selected with the 10th pick in this past draft, while Corey Davis would still get his fair share of work.

However, Moore has been a large disappointment.

In six games this season, he has just 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. In his final six games last year, he caught 34 passes for 459 yards and five scores.

Many expected Moore to be a breakout star after an impressive training camp, but Wilson leads the team with 48 targets, while Moore’s 29 are fifth. His 16 catches are the sixth-most on the team, and he ranks fifth in receiving yards. Tight end Tyler Conklin was a safety valve for quarterback Joe Flacco early on, while rookie Breece Hall has become a dominant three-down running back.

The disappointment comes from Moore’s usage — or lack of — in Gang Green’s offense. However, the Jets are not entertaining the idea of trading him.

“If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing!” Moore tweeted Sunday in a message that has since been deleted. “All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”

“I support allll my teammates [100%] too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either,” he said in another since-deleted tweet.

Moore was excused from practice on Thursday with what the team called a “personal day.” He then tweeted Thursday that he “love[d his] teammates,” and “God makes no mistakes.”

“We love him, I know how important he is to this team,” quarterback Zach Wilson said after practice. “We’re going to do everything we can. We’re winning games, we’re having a lot of fun. All we can do is keep learning and growing and letting him know that I need him.”

In recent years, surely it was difficult to want to play for the Jets, but they have turned heads this season. They are 4-2 and are finally in the Top 10 in many power rankings for the first time in years.

The Jets will travel to Denver on Sunday to face the Broncos. It’s unknown if the Ole Miss product will be active, but if Moore missed Thursday’s practice and is requesting a trade, it’s tough to image he would be.