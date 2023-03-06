FTR returns at AEW Revolution to confront The Gunns

AEW Revolution provided at least one surprise return on Sunday night.

After The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, they had an in-ring interview with Renee Paquette and demanded respect from the crowd.

FTR’s music hit and they would enter a confrontation with The Gunns. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler immediately got into a brawl with Austin and Colten Gunn. Harwood would clothesline Austin Gunn out of the ring and then the two would hit the Shatter Machine on Colten Gunn.

Harwood and Wheeler firmly put themselves back into the tag-team title picture after The Gunns defeated the top teams to retain their titles in the four-way match.

FTR hadn’t appeared in AEW since Dec. 21 when The Gunns defeated them via pinfall at AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash. The team has bee on a losing streak over the last few months.

Harwood and Wheeler lost to Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-YASHI at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 and to Dragon Lee and Darlistico at AAA Noche De Campeones. In those matches, they lost both the IWGP World Tag-Team Titles and the AAA Tag-Team Titles. The pair also lost the Ring of Honor Tag-Team Titles to the Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle on Dec. 10.

Now, the team appeared to have their sights on The Gunns and regaining the AEW tag titles.