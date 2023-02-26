Fugitive convicted murderer who skipped end of trial found dead in Minnesota after manhunt

A Minnesota man who has been on the run since being convicted of murder and skipping out on his trial earlier this month has been found dead following a manhunt, officials said Saturday.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was found dead Friday night in Minneapolis’ Boom Island Park, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Apmann’s body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause and manner of death.

Apmann had posted $150,000 bail after he was charged with putting 40-year-old Juan Morales-Rivera, of Worthington, in a fatal chokehold in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom.

FIVE SHOT, 2 DEAD AFTER CELEBRATION OF LIFE EVENT IN MINNESOTA: POLICE

The 58-year-old had stopped showing up at his murder trial, which began earlier this month in Cottonwood County, and a jury convicted him in absentia of second-degree unintentional murder on Feb. 14.

FORMER GEORGIA COP CHARGED IN MISSING TEEN’S MURDER FILED FALSE POLICE REPORT

Authorities began looking for Apmann after he failed to appear in court, warning that he was armed and dangerous with what was believed to be an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun.

Investigators believed at the time that Apmann was likely heading to the Twin Cities.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.