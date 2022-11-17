Gabby Petito’s, Brian Laundrie’s families settle wrongful death suit for $3M

Loved ones of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have agreed upon a $3 million settlement in connection with the Petito family’s wrongful death lawsuit filed against Laundrie’s estate, records show.

A final judgment made public Thursday ends a portion of the Petito-Schmidt family’s legal battle against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, whose son, 23-year-old Brian, took his own life in a Florida environmental park in 2021.

Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the Petito family, wrote in a prepared statement that the $3 million amount is “an arbitrary number,” but “whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby’s family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation.”

“The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer,” the statement further reads. “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie.”

