Gabby Petito’s parents add attorney Steven Bertolino to lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s family

FIRST ON FOX: The parents of Gabby Petito added attorney Steven Bertolino to a civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents on Tuesday, alleging that it was “insensitive, cold-hearted and outrageous” for Bertolino to express the Laundrie family’s “hope” that authorities would find Gabby’s remains in September 2021.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s parents, originally filed the lawsuit against Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie earlier this year, accusing the couple of knowing that their son murdered Gabby and being aware of the location of her remains, but refusing to speak.

GABBY PETITO AND BRIAN LAUNDRIE: BOMBSHELL VIDEO EMERGES SHOWING HOURS BEFORE MURDER

“When they did choose to speak, it was through statements issued by Steven Bertolino, including a statement on September 14, 2021 that it was the ‘hope’ of the Laundrie family ‘that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family,’” Gabby’s parents said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is believed that at the time the September 14, 2021 statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased, and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted and outrageous.”

Bertolino did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.