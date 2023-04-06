Gary Player, 87, drops morbid remark at Masters Par 3 Contest: ‘All my friends are dead’

Gary Player may have ranked the Masters last of the four majors, but the three-time winner at Augusta National was certainly enjoying himself during Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest.

Player, 87, broke out into a brisk jog between holes, which included him quickly descending a set of stairs.

After reaching the next group of fans, the South African golfer exclaimed, “That wasn’t bad for a guy who’s getting near 90, is it?”

As he descended the hilly terrain, Player said with a laugh, “All my friends are dead!”

The remark prompted laughs from attendees and broadcasters, but Player wasn’t done yet.

The six-time major winner approached a young patron standing behind the white rope and hoisted him up with ease for a photo op.

Player seemed to enjoy himself at the Par 3 Contest won by PGA Tour winner Tom Hoge, but it follows several critical remarks he made about the tournament recently.

“After all I’ve contributed to the tournament and been an ambassador for them, I can’t go and have a practice round there with my three grandchildren without having to beg a member to play with us, and there’s always some excuse. It’s terribly, terribly sad,” Player told The Times.

“I’ve played my role. I’ve won it three times. I was in the top ten 15 times. I made the most number of cuts in a row ever, yet here we are struggling to get a round.”

Player remarked earlier that, of the four majors, the Masters was last on his list, but he added that all four were “marvelous tournaments.”