Gay couple in New York City attacked, beaten in Times Square

A gay couple in New York City was targeted and attacked by four suspects in Times Square last Saturday.

The two men were walking around Times Square at around 10:30 p.m. on April 8 when at least four suspects began to berate them.

“They come up to us and they’re like,’ you need to move’. They’re like, ‘You need to move.’ They start pushing us,” one of the victims told FOX 5 New York. The couple asked for their identities to be concealed for safety reasons.

The suspects reportedly used profanity and made anti-gay comments while they were beating the couple.

GOP CONGRESSMAN MOVES TO DEFUND MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG’S OFFICE

The two men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where one needed to have a metal plate put into his fractured jaw.

The couple also said that Times Square was full of people while the attack occurred, but no one intervened to help. No suspects have been arrested yet.

NADLER DISMISSES ‘ESSENTIALLY FRAUDULENT’ CLAIMS FROM REPUBLICANS ABOUT CRIME IN NYC

“The subject fled the location to parts unknown,” the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement to FOX 5 New York, telling the outlet that it may be investigated as a hate crime as more information is collected.

“The victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing,” the statement added.