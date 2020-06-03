George Floyd: Protesters use low-tech methods to try maintaining the peace

This post was originally published on this site

Low-tech methods to try maintaining the peace, in contrast with how other leftists groups may be involved in a more sophisticated planning operation, are part of several efforts around the country that aim to quell tension — and therefore potential violence — at protests, while encouraging folks to march and speak their minds about the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans. With daily protests around the United States in dozens of cities — some stretching for a week and showing no sign of slowing — organizers say it’s essential to de-escalate any conflict and to avoid theft, vandalism and clashes with police. These kids along with cops are trying to prevent violence from hijacking protests.