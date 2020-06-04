George Floyd riots: Law enforcement warns of ‘strategic,’ planned heists

This post was originally published on this site

Caravans of burglars have capitalized on chaos nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis officer jammed a knee into his neck. They are communicating with each other via messaging apps during heists and using both the protests and other tactics to throw police off their trail. While opportunists have sometimes joined the frenzy, police and experts say there is a sophistication that suggests a level of planning that goes beyond spontaneous acts.