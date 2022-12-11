George Washington, American men’s college basketball game interrupted when dog runs onto court

A men’s college basketball game between the American Eagles and George Washington Colonials was briefly interrupted Saturday when “Air Bud” appeared on the court.

OK, so it wasn’t exactly “Air Bud” but it was the closest animal to the basketball-shooting canine that wowed audiences in the series of sports movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The incident occurred in the first half of the game between the Eagles and Colonials. Lucky, the disc-catching border collie who was supposed to be the halftime entertainment, got loose and ran around the court for a moment.

The dog appeared to scare George Washington forward Ricky Lindo Jr. as he was trying to inbound the basketball. Lucky’s appearance led to big cheers at the Smith Center.

Unfortunately, that would’ve been the best highlight for Colonials fans.

American’s Johnny O’Neil led the Eagles with 19 points off the bench to seal a 69-64 victory. He also had six rebounds. Matt Rogers scored 16 points and had six rebounds while Geoff Sprouse had nine points. It was American’s seventh straight win.

Lindo finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Teammate James Bishop had 14 points and seven assists. Brendan Adams added 12 points as well.

American moved to 7-2 with the win. George Washington fell to 5-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.