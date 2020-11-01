Georgetown Man Charged After Pulling Handgun at Screams On the Beach

Image courtesy DSP

A Georgetown man has been charged after a patron at Screams on the Beach says an employee pulled a handgun on him while walking through the haunted attraction. Delaware State Police learned that the victim had an altercation with 22 year old Jacob Sprout who was a participant in the attraction when Sprout pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Sprout was arrested – police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with 6 rounds in the magazine. Sprout is charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm. He’s free on a $25,000 unsecured bond.