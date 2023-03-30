Georgia authorities launch statewide manhunt for escaped inmate

A Georgia jail inmate is being sought after escaping while on a work detail, authorities said in a statewide alert issued Thursday.

Aaron Lee Fore was in Bainbridge, 200 miles south of Atlanta, when he left his detail, the Georgia Department of Corrections said. He was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia.

He was serving five years for multiple offenses, including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.

GEORGIA FAILS TO PASS BILL REQUIRING BAIL FOR MORE CRIMES

He was being housed in the Decatur County Correctional Institution.

He was described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing just under 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Authorities warned anyone who sees Fore not to approach him.