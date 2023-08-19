Georgia authorities rescue 8-month-old baby from van after mom calls 911, video shows

Georgia authorities safely rescued an 8-month-old baby accidentally locked in a van in 85-degree heat this week after her mother made a frantic 911 call in heart-pounding moments that were caught on dash- and bodycam videos released by the sheriff’s department.

Mary Davenport, who told FOX 5 she is “so grateful” to authorities for their quick action in saving her baby, said that she called 911 after the 8-month-old accidentally triggered her van’s lock in her driveway and she realized her keys were inside.

She said she had unsuccessfully tried to open the door and break a window before Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Molina and Fayette County Marshal Sgt. Bryan Clanton arrived.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb praised the deputy’s quick thinking.

“As a parent, as a grandparent, I think it’s great that the officer just said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do and he made that decision on his own,” he told FOX 5.

The video shows Molina break the driver’s window with his baton to unlock the car so Clanton can open the door and retrieve the baby.

In body camera footage, Davenport can be heard telling Clanton that her baby was inside the van for about 10 minutes as they rush to unbuckle her.

“She’s awake, she’s awake, she’s fine,” Clanton tells an understandably stressed Davenport as he takes the baby out of the van.

The baby’s rushed into the shade and finally given to Davenport who holds her, crying “My darling!”

Medics later checked out the baby’s health and Davenport told FOX 5 she’s “just fine.”

In a social post on Friday, the sheriff’s department shared the video, saying that there had been more than 800 calls for keys locked in a vehicle to their 911 center since the beginning of the year, including more than 70 with children or pets locked inside.

Of the baby’s rescue this week, the department said, “Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, they were able to remove her safely and have Fayette County Fire & EMS do a medical evaluation. Thankfully, the little girl was healthy and able to return to her mother. Thank you to all of the county services involved for your heroic actions!”