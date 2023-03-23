Georgia baby murder in college dorm solved decades later

The mother of a newborn baby boy found fatally stabbed at a University of Georgia dormitory building decades ago has been identified as the killer, authorities said.

The woman, Katherine Grant, was enrolled at UGA and was living at the Oglethorpe House dormitory at the time of the killing, FOX Atlanta reported. A custodian discovered the infant on Jan. 8, 1996 in a first-floor bathroom.

The child was stabbed multiple times and was hidden in a garbage can.

The case languished for years until 2021, when DNA testing led investigators to the baby’s father. He told detectives he had lived on campus at the time of the killing and had a sexual relationship with a student.

He said he only remembered her last name being Grant. Investigators later determined Katherine Grant was the child’s mother. She lived in the dorm hall at the time.

She left school and the Athens area months after the child was found. In 2004, she took her own life. A DNA test from her brother revealed a match that confirmed she was the mother.

“I am appreciative of the dedication of all of the personnel involved in this effort – both those who work at the UGA Police Department and our partners, such as the scientists at Othram, Inc,” University of Georgia Chief of Police P. Daniel Silk said in a statement. “However, while I recognize the significance of closing this case, I have to simultaneously acknowledge the heartbreaking nature of the tragedy that took place. I think it’s absolutely vital not to lose sight of that.”

Investigators said Grant gave birth to the child and was the only one involved in its death.