Georgia baseball player in coma after batting cage freak accident

A high school baseball player in Georgia is in a coma after he was accidentally hit by a baseball bat.

Gainesville High School senior Jeremy Medina was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat while at a batting cage on campus on Monday at around 1:20 p.m., according to the Gainesville City School System.

Medina was taken to a local hospital where he was in a coma as of Wednesday night.

“His family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

Medina was a pitcher and catcher during the 2022 season, the district said.

Gainesville, Georgia, is located about 50 minutes from Atlanta.