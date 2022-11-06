Georgia ‘Blue Alert’ suspect still on the run after investigators discover car

The man at the center of a “Blue Alert” issued in Georgia is still on the loose, even though investigators discovered the car he was believed to be traveling in.

Brentson Thomas, 32, is wanted for allegedly critically injuring a detention officer and killing another person during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County Friday, authorities said.

Investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement, but did not specify where it was located.

Georgia “Blue Alerts” are issued to help arrest people suspected of injuring or killing officers. Anyone who sees the subject of a “Blue Alert” should not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.

FLORIDA BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER NEIGHBOR, DOG FIND TRAIL OF BLOOD LEADING INTO HOME: DEPUTIES

As of Friday afternoon, the officer shot was in critical but stable condition, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. State law enforcement has only identified the officer as Detention Officer Williams, but investigators have released few details about how the officer ended up shot.

CARTER CENTER TO MONITOR MIDTERM ELECTIONS IN GEORGIA’S FULTON COUNTY DURING HIGH-PROFILE YEAR

Thomas is also reportedly wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. He is said to have two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck. Georgia State Patrol said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for murder and two counts of aggravated assault for Thomas’ arrest.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

“Mr. Thomas, I recommend you turn yourself in, because we will not eat, sleep, rest until we take you into custody,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. “Turn yourself in.”