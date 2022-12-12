Georgia city’s longtime mayor and wife killed in DUI car crash

A weekend highway crash killed the longtime mayor of a northwest Georgia city and the mayor’s wife, officials said Sunday.

Albert and Camilla Pallone died Saturday afternoon when a driver of pickup truck lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, smashing into the couple’s SUV, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Pallone was the mayor of Emerson, a city of about 1,400 people in neighboring Bartow County northwest of Atlanta. He had served as mayor for 15 years, City Manager Kevin McBurnett said.

“On Saturday our community suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Mayor Al Pallone and his beloved wife, Millie,” McBurnett wrote on the city’s Facebook page Sunday. “Al and Millie have been a staple of the Emerson community for over 40 years. “

Authorities said the driver of the truck was charged with driving under the influence. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash on Knox Bridge Highway, WXIA-TV reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp offered condolences on Twitter, saying the Pallones “will be deeply missed by their loved ones and the community that they served so well. Please join us in praying for their family during this time.”