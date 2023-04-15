Georgia county issues evacuation order for area around plastic resin plant after massive fire breaks out
County officials in Georgia issued an evacuation order for the area around a plastic resin plant after a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.
The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said in a Facebook post at 6:21 p.m. that an evacuation order has been issued for the area within a ½ mile radius of the Pinova plant in Brunswick, Georgia.
According to the board of commissioners, the Jacksonville Fire Department has arrived for support.
