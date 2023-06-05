Georgia couple’s foster dog found fatally shot in neighborhood

A Georgia couple wants to know why someone shot and killed the dog they were fostering for a local animal rescue after it escaped from their backyard.

Victoria and Glenn Carlson had been serving as foster parents to the American foxhound named Harvey since January. They discovered last Wednesday the floppy-eared hound had had dug a hole and crawled under the fence at their Savannah home. Then they found Harvey dead in a driveway a few blocks away.

“I just don’t know who would go around shooting someone’s dog — especially Harvey,” Victoria Carlson told WSAV-TV. “He’s such a loving dog. He goes to doggy daycare. He loves other dogs. He loves people. He loves kids. There is no threat from him.”

The Carlsons called Savannah police. An officer filed an incident report that says the dog was killed by a .22-caliber bullet about 30 minutes after escaping.

The couple was fostering Harvey for One Love Animal Rescue. The group’s director, Karrie Bulski, said the dog was wearing a collar and tags when he was killed.

“If you have a dog that’s loose on your property, you call animal control,” Bulski told WTOC-TV. “You don’t shoot and kill a pet.”

Under Georgia law, killing a dog is illegal unless it’s threatening “injury or damage” to a person or their property, pets or livestock. Violations are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, except for killings charged as aggravated animal cruelty. Those are felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Savannah police had announced no arrests Monday.