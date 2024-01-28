Georgia dormitory bat infestation welcomes students back to campus: ‘It’s very alarming’

Students living at the University of Georgia’s Oglethorpe House have reported seeing bats inside their dormitory since returning to school following the holiday break.

“It’s very alarming,” student Ella Sather told FOX 5. “There was one in the lobby, and it was like on the floor, and then all of a sudden it just got up and started flying at me, so I ran back to my room.”

“It’s been an adventure,” she added.

The university told FOX 5 that pest control is on top of the infestation.

MORE THAN 1,000 FROZEN BATS RESCUED FROM ARCTIC BLAST IN HOUSTON

Linda Casper, executive director of university housing, told the station the bats were entering through the roof into a mechanical space with boilers.

“We believe they were entering through that space and then getting in the stairwells through that opening,” she said.

NYC MAYOR BLAMES, IN PART, RAT INFESTATION ON WHY PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE BIG APPLE

Casper said pest control has been carefully removing the flying mammals and plugging holes where they were able to get in.

“We expected it would take about three days to remove all the bats because the bats are so small, and they’re very good at hiding,” she said, adding that around 30 more were found on Thursday and pest control is on call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We continue to tell students, ‘Please, do not touch the bats,’” she added. “‘If you see one, please contact the desk or call the RAs.'”

Bats are a protected species in Georgia.