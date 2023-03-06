Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead

The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that they located missing Nathan Millard‘s body early Monday morning.

“Nathan Millard, 42 was found deceased this morning around 3:34am in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results,” BRPD said in a Monday Facebook post.

Millard, a married father of five and construction director from Georgia, was last seen at a bar called Happy’s Irish Pub after attending a Louisiana State University basketball game with a client on Feb. 23.

Around 11:30 p.m., Millard left Happy’s to go back to his hotel room but never made it back, Millard’s high school friend, Matt Still, previously told Fox News Digital.

The bar where he was last seen is about a two-minute walk from the Courtyard Marriott hotel in downtown Baton Rouge where Millard was staying.

The location where Millard’s body was located is about a 7-minute drive from Happy’s.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” BRPD said.

BRPD has not released any further information relating to Millard’s disappearance and death.

Baton Rouge police have apparently shown Millard’s wife video footage of someone using Millard’s credit card and said the card has been used numerous times since Miller was last seen, according to Still.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit that helps find missing persons, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his team was assisting with the search for Millard.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact BRPD’s Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.